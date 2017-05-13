CCJ amends rules for its Original and...

CCJ amends rules for its Original and Appellate Jurisdictions

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Gleaner

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad : The Trinidad and Tobago-based Caribbean Court of Justice has made amendments to the court's rules in its Original and Appellate Jurisdictions. "The CCJ recognises that is important to evaluate our procedures for efficiency and make sure that they are documented on a regular basis in order to continue to deliver fair and accessible justice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News ICE: Montgomery County Releases Illegal Alien W... May 9 tomin cali 1
News Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm... Apr 30 tomin cali 1
News Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ... Apr 15 La Cubanita 2
News Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14) Apr 14 Were just afraid 16
News Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13) Apr 14 Jeb 30
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr 13 drod113 22
News Republicans may stand in the way of Cuba rappro... (Feb '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 86
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Ebola
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,306 • Total comments across all topics: 280,983,616

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC