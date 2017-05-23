Caymanians voting in general election

12 hrs ago Read more: The Gleaner

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands : Over 21,000 Caymanians are eligible to participate in Wednesday's general election to determine the next Legislative Assembly for this British Overseas Territory. This general election is a historic one as for the first time, Caymanians will begin the process of voting for a government under the equitable system of 'one man, one vote' in single member consistencies.

