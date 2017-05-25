Cayman Islands soccer official pleads...

Cayman Islands soccer official pleads guilty to money laundering

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Brooklyn Daily Eagle

After originally pleading not guilty to a money laundering conspiracy, an official of the Cayman Islands Football Association pleaded guilty on Wednesday to transferring millions of dollars in bribes to the former FIFA vice president. U.K. native Costas Takkas pleaded guilty to receiving and transferring money to bribe former Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football vice president Jeffrey Webb into using his power in exchange for marketing rights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From Harlem to China: How an African-American t... May 17 Maceo 1
News ICE: Montgomery County Releases Illegal Alien W... May 9 tomin cali 1
News Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm... Apr 30 tomin cali 1
News Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ... Apr '17 La Cubanita 2
News Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14) Apr '17 Were just afraid 16
News Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13) Apr '17 Jeb 30
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr '17 drod113 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,582 • Total comments across all topics: 281,302,262

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC