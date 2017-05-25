Cayman Islands soccer official pleads guilty to money laundering

After originally pleading not guilty to a money laundering conspiracy, an official of the Cayman Islands Football Association pleaded guilty on Wednesday to transferring millions of dollars in bribes to the former FIFA vice president. U.K. native Costas Takkas pleaded guilty to receiving and transferring money to bribe former Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football vice president Jeffrey Webb into using his power in exchange for marketing rights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.