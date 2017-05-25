Cayman Islands soccer official pleads guilty to money laundering
After originally pleading not guilty to a money laundering conspiracy, an official of the Cayman Islands Football Association pleaded guilty on Wednesday to transferring millions of dollars in bribes to the former FIFA vice president. U.K. native Costas Takkas pleaded guilty to receiving and transferring money to bribe former Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football vice president Jeffrey Webb into using his power in exchange for marketing rights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From Harlem to China: How an African-American t...
|May 17
|Maceo
|1
|ICE: Montgomery County Releases Illegal Alien W...
|May 9
|tomin cali
|1
|Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm...
|Apr 30
|tomin cali
|1
|Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ...
|Apr '17
|La Cubanita
|2
|Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|16
|Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13)
|Apr '17
|Jeb
|30
|LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup...
|Apr '17
|drod113
|22
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC