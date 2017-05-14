Canadian suspect in Belize murders re...

Canadian suspect in Belize murders released on bail

Canadian Francesca Matus is shown in a photo from her Facebook page. Canadian suspect John Deshaies who was held in connection with her murder was released on bail on Friday, may 12. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Facebook MANDATORY CREDIT A Canadian man held in connection with the murder of an Ontario woman and her American boyfriend in Belize was released on bail on Friday.

Chicago, IL

