Canadian suspect in Belize murders released on bail
Canadian Francesca Matus is shown in a photo from her Facebook page. Canadian suspect John Deshaies who was held in connection with her murder was released on bail on Friday, may 12. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Facebook MANDATORY CREDIT A Canadian man held in connection with the murder of an Ontario woman and her American boyfriend in Belize was released on bail on Friday.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ICE: Montgomery County Releases Illegal Alien W...
|May 9
|tomin cali
|1
|Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm...
|Apr 30
|tomin cali
|1
|Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ...
|Apr 15
|La Cubanita
|2
|Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14)
|Apr 14
|Were just afraid
|16
|Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13)
|Apr '17
|Jeb
|30
|LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup...
|Apr '17
|drod113
|22
|Republicans may stand in the way of Cuba rappro... (Feb '15)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|86
