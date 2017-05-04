Canadian questioned in connection with double-homicide of ex-pats in Belize
A police source in Belize has confirmed to the National Post that a Canadian was detained at a station house in the seaside town of Placencia, Wednesday, for "testing," before being transported back to Corozal for questioning in connection with the grisly double-homicide of Francesa Matus, 52, of Keswick, Ont., and Drew DeVoursney, a former US marine from Georgia. The police source is not directly involved in the murder investigation and could not say if the tests being conducted at the station were related to the homicide, or whether any charges had been laid.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm...
|Apr 30
|tomin cali
|1
|Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ...
|Apr 15
|La Cubanita
|2
|Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14)
|Apr 14
|Were just afraid
|16
|Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13)
|Apr 14
|Jeb
|30
|LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup...
|Apr 13
|drod113
|22
|Republicans may stand in the way of Cuba rappro... (Feb '15)
|Apr 11
|Were just afraid
|86
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Apr 8
|Were just afraid
|46
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC