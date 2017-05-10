Canadian John DeShaines under investi...

Canadian John DeShaines under investigation for Corozal double murder

Canadian national, John DeShaines remains in police custody as the main person of interest for the murder of 52-year-old Canadian national Francesca Matus and 36-year-old American national Drew De Voursney. The bodies of the couple were found on Monday, May 1st, on a road near a cane field in the Corozal District, northern Belize.

