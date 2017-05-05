Canadian charged in robbery of casino: Belize police

But the charge "is totally different" from Belizean police's investigation into the deaths of a Canadian woman and her boyfriend A Canadian who was questioned by police in Belize in relation to the deaths of a Canadian-American couple has been charged with handling stolen goods for an unrelated robbery offence. The man was questioned at a police station in the southern resort town of Placencia, according to spokesperson Raphael Martinez.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Toronto Star.