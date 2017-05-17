Bog Walk Gorge, several Corporate Are...

Bog Walk Gorge, several Corporate Area roads impassable

KINGSTON, Jamaica - The police have this morning advised that the Bog Walk Gorge in St Catherine, as well as several roadways in the Corporate Area are impassable as a result of the heavy rains.

Chicago, IL

