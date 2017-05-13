Blind contestant vies for Miss Kingst...

Blind contestant vies for Miss Kingston and St Andrew crown

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

Twenty-five-year-old Samoya Jordon will create history when she takes to the stage at the Ranny Williams Entertainment Centre today to compete for the Miss Kingston and St Andrew Festival Queen title.She will be the first blind contestant to vie for the crown since the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission -organised competition began 54 years ago. Jordon, who will be wearing the sash 'Miss St William Grant Park', tells JIS News that entering the contest is the fulfilment of a long-held dream.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News ICE: Montgomery County Releases Illegal Alien W... May 9 tomin cali 1
News Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm... Apr 30 tomin cali 1
News Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ... Apr 15 La Cubanita 2
News Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14) Apr 14 Were just afraid 16
News Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13) Apr 14 Jeb 30
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr 13 drod113 22
News Republicans may stand in the way of Cuba rappro... (Feb '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 86
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,800 • Total comments across all topics: 280,990,885

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC