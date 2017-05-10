Bianca Jagger: Stop The Murder Of Env...

Bianca Jagger: Stop The Murder Of Environmental Defenders In Latin America

Read more: The Huffington Post

In March 2016, I went to Mexico to receive the Mayahuel Award for human rights and environmental work at the Guadelajara International Film Festival. During my visit I learned that Berta CA ceres, environmental campaigner and head of the indigenous rights group Civic Council of Popular and Indigenous organizations of Honduras , had been brutally murdered At around 11.30 pm on March 2nd gunmen broke into her home in La Esperanza, Honduras and shot her.

Chicago, IL

