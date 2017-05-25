Autopsy reveals former Haiti presiden...

Autopsy reveals former Haiti president died from heart disease

An autopsy report has revealed that former Haitian President Rene Preval died from heart disease.This was revealed to journalists on Wednesday by Haiti's prosecutor Clame-Ocnam Dameus who said Preval's heart was swollen and turned black, harming his ability to breathe. He emphasised that chronic disease led to the former President's death and not foul play.

