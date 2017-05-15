Army Special Operators Participate in Vigilant Guard Exercise
Members of an Army Special Forces team conducted a search and rescue mission at Magens Bay, St. Thomas, during Vigilant Guard 17-03, a large-scale disaster response training exercise that began May 15 and ends May 19 on St. Thomas and St. Croix here. Special Forces soldiers conduct search and rescue training during Vigilant Guard 17-03, a natural disaster response exercise, at Magen's Bay in St. Thomas, the Virgin Islands, May 15, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at U.S. Department of Defense.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ICE: Montgomery County Releases Illegal Alien W...
|May 9
|tomin cali
|1
|Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm...
|Apr 30
|tomin cali
|1
|Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ...
|Apr '17
|La Cubanita
|2
|Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|16
|Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13)
|Apr '17
|Jeb
|30
|LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup...
|Apr '17
|drod113
|22
|Republicans may stand in the way of Cuba rappro... (Feb '15)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|86
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC