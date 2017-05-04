Anthony Sabga has died

20 hrs ago

Dr Anthony Norman Sabga, chairman Emeritus of the ANSA McAL Group of Companies, and one of Trinidad and Tobago's most recognised businessman has died at the age of 94. His son, Normal A Sabga group chairman and chief executive, stated that his father's concern was always the welfare of his ANSA family. "We will always remember him as a devoted family man, a colleague, a leader, a visionary and one of the greatest entrepreneurs in the twentieth century.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Chicago, IL

