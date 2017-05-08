A brother and sister flee gang violence in El Salvador and start over in the US
Kevin Alvarez Mejia spent his tween years trying to avoid running into gang members up in the remote El Salvadoran mountain village where he was born and raised. Gang members lurked around, and if they saw him out on the street, they would sidle up and ask him if he was one of them.
