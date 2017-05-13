20 minutes of rain led to this

20 minutes of rain led to this

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Trinadad Express

AFTER weeks of intense heat and temperatures in the 30s, Port of Spain was among a few districts to get some rain but sadly, this also brought back the capital city's infamous flash flooding. Roughly twenty minutes of normal rainfall Friday afternoon led to flooding on South Quay that trapped scores of commuters at City gates and on the fringes of the road for close to an hour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News ICE: Montgomery County Releases Illegal Alien W... May 9 tomin cali 1
News Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm... Apr 30 tomin cali 1
News Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ... Apr 15 La Cubanita 2
News Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14) Apr 14 Were just afraid 16
News Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13) Apr 14 Jeb 30
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr 13 drod113 22
News Republicans may stand in the way of Cuba rappro... (Feb '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 86
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,723 • Total comments across all topics: 280,976,152

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC