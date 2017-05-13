$13m official visits - Gov't calls PM's 12 trips abroad in...
After taking the rein of Government in March 2016, Prime Minister Andrew Holness made 12 overseas trips between March and December, costing Jamaican taxpayers approximately $13 million. Opposition Senator Lambert Brown tabled questions in March about the costs and number of trips for the period under review.
