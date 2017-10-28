The Bahamas music event turned into a bit of a nightmare for some guests despite being billed a luxury experience. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/entertainment/music/news/fyre-festival-heartbroken-to-have-let-guests-down-and-offers-refunds-and-vip-passes-35667816.html The Bahamas music event turned into a bit of a nightmare for some guests despite being billed a luxury experience.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.