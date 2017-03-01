Used fire gear gets an ecclestiastical send off from Langley
Langley resident and Burnaby firefighter Erik Vogel has been supporting his firefighting and emergency services colleagues in Nicaragua for several years. You'd think, as a firefighter, Vogel would be able to rally support from his colleagues throughout the Lower Mainland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News Trump's threat to end Cuba detente may rou...
|Feb 25
|Death on 2 Legs
|9
|In immigrant crackdown, a 'fine-tuned' police s...
|Feb 25
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|3
|Has a Russian Spy Ship Been Spotted Near the Ea...
|Feb 15
|PICKING UP FLYNN
|1
|Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ...
|Feb 11
|Frogface Kate
|12
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|Feb 9
|kuda
|43
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Feb 9
|japostle99
|1,336
|Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ...
|Feb 9
|southern at heart
|28
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC