Univision Sued by Puerto Rican Singer...

Univision Sued by Puerto Rican Singer, Accuses 'Sesame Amigos' of Stealing Song

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: TMZ.com

Univision used Elmo, Cookie Monster and his pals to pull off a musical heist -- so claims a famous Puerto Rican singer who's suing the network. Joel Bosh is best known as Taino -- who had the 90s hit, 'Yo Soy Boricua' -- and says Univision jacked that song to promote " Sesame Amigos " ... the Spanish version of " Sesame Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TMZ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News Trump's threat to end Cuba detente may rou... Feb 25 Death on 2 Legs 9
News In immigrant crackdown, a 'fine-tuned' police s... Feb 25 Sarah 2nd Grade 3
News Has a Russian Spy Ship Been Spotted Near the Ea... Feb 15 PICKING UP FLYNN 1
News Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ... Feb 11 Frogface Kate 12
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... Feb 9 kuda 43
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb 9 japostle99 1,336
News Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ... Feb 9 southern at heart 28
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. NASA
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,971 • Total comments across all topics: 279,232,543

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC