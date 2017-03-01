Two-time Haitian President Rene Preval dies
In this Jan. 23, 2010 file photo, Haitian President Rene Preval attends funeral services for clergy who died in the Jan. 12 earthquake, outside the ruins of the National Cathedral in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Preval, who was the only democratically elected president of Haiti to win and complete two terms but was criticized for his handling of the devastating January 2010 earthquake, has died at age 74, current leader Jovenal Moise announced in a tweet, Friday, March 3, 2017.
