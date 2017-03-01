Two-time Haitian President Rene Preval dies
Rene Preval, the only democratically elected president of Haiti to win and complete two terms, has died at age 74. "I learned with sadness the death of former President Rene Preval," Moise said on his Twitter account. "I prostrate myself before the remains of this worthy son of Haiti."
