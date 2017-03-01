T&T Coast Guard in $837 million drug bust
Bales of cocaine are shown on the deck of the Coast Guard Cutter Vigorous May 30, 2016, in the Atlantic Ocean. THE Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard partnered with the United States Coast Guard and other Caribbean countries in a drug-bust that led to the interception of over $837 million worth of cocaine.
