Reports from Cuba: Cuban regime redoubles its assault on the private sector

Marino Murillo, the presumptive tsar of economic reforms in Cuba, a prime minister with broad powers, passed up a seat in the first row next to the senior staff of a long-lived revolution governed by an exclusive club of elders who, as a group, have lived almost 500 years, to take a seat in the third row, far from the spotlight and the cameras. In closed societies, where rumors are more truthful than the information offered by the State press, you have to learn to read between the lines.

