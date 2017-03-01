Protesters mark anniversary of Berta ...

Protesters mark anniversary of Berta Caceres' murder

10 hrs ago

Hundreds of mostly indigenous Hondurans have taken to the streets to mark the first anniversary of the murder of environmentalist leader Berta Caceres. The demonstration was held nearly a year after the March 3, 2016, murder of Caceres , 45, at her home in the town of La Esperanza.

Chicago, IL

