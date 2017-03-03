One Year After the Assassination of Berta Caceres: the Continuing...
This week, hundreds of people are gathered in the small town of La Esperanza in Honduras to remember the extraordinary life of Berta CA ceres, brutally cut short one year ago by a death squad that included US-trained security agents. During her short time on Earth, Berta was a powerful leader involved in many struggles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Counterpunch.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News Trump's threat to end Cuba detente may rou...
|Feb 25
|Death on 2 Legs
|9
|In immigrant crackdown, a 'fine-tuned' police s...
|Feb 25
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|3
|Has a Russian Spy Ship Been Spotted Near the Ea...
|Feb 15
|PICKING UP FLYNN
|1
|Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ...
|Feb 11
|Frogface Kate
|12
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|Feb 9
|kuda
|43
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Feb 9
|japostle99
|1,336
|Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ...
|Feb 9
|southern at heart
|28
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC