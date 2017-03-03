One Year After the Assassination of B...

One Year After the Assassination of Berta Caceres: the Continuing...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Counterpunch

This week, hundreds of people are gathered in the small town of La Esperanza in Honduras to remember the extraordinary life of Berta CA ceres, brutally cut short one year ago by a death squad that included US-trained security agents. During her short time on Earth, Berta was a powerful leader involved in many struggles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Counterpunch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News Trump's threat to end Cuba detente may rou... Feb 25 Death on 2 Legs 9
News In immigrant crackdown, a 'fine-tuned' police s... Feb 25 Sarah 2nd Grade 3
News Has a Russian Spy Ship Been Spotted Near the Ea... Feb 15 PICKING UP FLYNN 1
News Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ... Feb 11 Frogface Kate 12
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... Feb 9 kuda 43
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb 9 japostle99 1,336
News Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ... Feb 9 southern at heart 28
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,825 • Total comments across all topics: 279,284,165

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC