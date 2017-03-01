MS-13 gang members indicted in slayings of 3 New York teens
In this Oct. 24, 2016 file photo, a poster displayed at a Suffolk County police precinct in Bay Shore, N.Y., offers a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the slayings of Nisa Mickens and her lifelong friend Kayla Cuevas. Federal agents said Thursday March 2, 2017, that they have caught the members of a violent El Salvadoran street gang who killed three teenagers last year, including the two girls who were inseparable best friends at their Long Island high school.
