Meet the real Ladies in White, not th...

Meet the real Ladies in White, not the ones who showed up last night to Trump's address

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Babalu Blog

The "ladies in white" in D.C. on the left, the real Ladies in White in Cuba on the right. As the television cameras panned across the chamber of the U.S. Congress last night, a group of Democrat women lawmakers stood out among all the dark suits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Babalu Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News Trump's threat to end Cuba detente may rou... Feb 25 Death on 2 Legs 9
News In immigrant crackdown, a 'fine-tuned' police s... Feb 25 Sarah 2nd Grade 3
News Has a Russian Spy Ship Been Spotted Near the Ea... Feb 15 PICKING UP FLYNN 1
News Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ... Feb 11 Frogface Kate 12
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... Feb 9 kuda 43
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb 9 japostle99 1,336
News Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ... Feb 9 southern at heart 28
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,603 • Total comments across all topics: 279,237,693

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC