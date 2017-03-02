LGBT migrants flee violence, poverty in Central America

The offices of Colectivo AlejandrA a, a transgender advocacy group, are located in a house in the MagaA a neighborhood of the Salvadoran capital of San Salvador that is surrounded by a thick wall with barbed wire on the top of it. A heavy metal gate with a narrow slit through which a person can look outside spans the driveway, while bars cover the house's windows.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Blade.