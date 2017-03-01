Kip Moore invites you on his Costa Ri...

Kip Moore invites you on his Costa Rican adventure in new "Girls Like You" video

K ip Moore has made no secret of the fact that he loves to travel and indulge his adventurous spirit almost as much as he loves country music. Now, he finally gets to combine the two in the lyric video for his new single, "Girls Like You."

Chicago, IL

