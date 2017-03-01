'It's really a mystery': Wave of death strikes the Bahamas famous swimming pigs
A mysterious wave of deaths recently struck Big Major Cay, the uninhabited Bahamas island famous for its tourist-friendly swimming pigs. Up to half of the pig colony died and the bodies were tossed into the sea, according to reports from over the weekend.
