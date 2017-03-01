Gov't has failed on crime: Call a general election, says MoonilalMar. 3, 2017, 8:5 Am Ast

THE country has never been more unsafe, and if the Rowley government cannot handle the crime epidemic they must resign and call general elections now, says Opposition Member of Parliament for Oropouche East Dr Roodal Moonilal. He said that the murders of three people in his constituency on Thursday night "are the direct result of the PNM Government's rank incompetence in handling the ever-worsening crime scourge throughout Trinidad and Tobago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.