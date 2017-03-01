Gay rights advocate gets death threats

Trinidad-born, UK based gay rights advocate Jason Jones says he is now staying at a "safe-house" after receiving dozens of death threats online. Jones last week filed a legal challenge against the government of Trinidad and Tobago, seeking to have laws criminalising homosexuality declared null and void.

