Former US missionary in Haiti accused...

Former US missionary in Haiti accused of child sexual abuse

" U.S. authorities have charged an Arkansas man with sexually abusing children while working as a missionary in Haiti. Daniel Pye became well-known among missionaries in Haiti as he helped coordinate relief efforts in Jacmel after the January 2010 earthquake.

