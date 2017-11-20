Yorke denied entry into USFeb. 17, 2017, 11:20 PM Ast

Yorke denied entry into USFeb. 17, 20...

FORMER Trinidad and Tobago and Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke has been "denied entry into the United States for having an Iranian stamp in his passport", British newspapers reported a former sports presenter as saying yesterday. This comes weeks after US President Donald Trump's so-called "Muslim travel ban" was blocked by courts.

