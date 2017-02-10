....wins World Album of the Year at French a Grammysa
GLOBAL STAR: Calypso Rose reacts after receiving the Best World Music Album award during the 32nd Victoires de la Musique, the annual French music awards ceremony, yesterday at the Zenith concert hall in Paris, France. - Photo: AFP The first woman to win the Road March and Calypso Monarch titles, Linda McArtha Monica Sandy-Lewis, better known as Calypso Rose, performed her smash hit, "Leave Me Alone", yesterday at the prestigious Victoires de la Musique awards in Paris, France, mere minutes before receiving the award for Album of the Year in the World Music category.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ...
|16 hr
|Frogface Kate
|12
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|Feb 9
|kuda
|43
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Feb 9
|japostle99
|1,336
|Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ...
|Feb 9
|southern at heart
|28
|Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:...
|Feb 6
|About time
|4
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan 31
|Manly Pharts
|95
|Pervasive charcoal trade getting major rethink ...
|Jan 31
|Copra
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC