Vasai youth shot dead in Jamaica, family seeks Sushma Swaraj's help

The youth was working with a local jewellery store in Jamaica and was at home when four unidentified assailants pumped three bullets in him and also shot his two other colleagues A 25-year-old youth from Vasai was shot dead by four unknown assailants in Kingston, Jamaica on Thursday. The Constant Spring police is probing the case and suspects robbery as the motive.

