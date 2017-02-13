UN considers change of mandate for pe...

UN considers change of mandate for peacekeeping mission in Haiti

Read more: Caribbean News Now!

Military peacekeepers and UN police from the UN Mission in Haiti work with Haitian National Police to train for a quick reaction force that can deploy to troubled areas at the request of the Haitian government. Photo: Logan Abassi UN/MINUSTAH PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti -- While the security situation in Haiti is "not perfect", solid progress has been made over the past few years, the head of United Nations peacekeeping operations said, stressing that the Organization is considering a change in the mandate of the UN stabilization mission in the island nation, known as MINUSTAH.

Chicago, IL

