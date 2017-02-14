U.S. targets Venezuela vice president for sanctions - sources
The U.S. government plans to designate Venezuelan Executive Vice President Tareck El Aissami for sanctions under the Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Designation Act for playing a significant role in narcotics trafficking, U.S. sources said on Monday. An El Aissami associate, named as Samark Jose Lopez Bello was also designated for providing material assistance, financial support or goods or services in support of El Aissami's activities, the sources said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ...
|Feb 11
|Frogface Kate
|12
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|Feb 9
|kuda
|43
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Feb 9
|japostle99
|1,336
|Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ...
|Feb 9
|southern at heart
|28
|Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:...
|Feb 6
|About time
|4
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan 31
|Manly Pharts
|95
|Pervasive charcoal trade getting major rethink ...
|Jan 31
|Copra
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC