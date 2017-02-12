U.S. Airlines cut back service as Ame...

U.S. Airlines cut back service as American interest in vacations to apartheid Cuba declines

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Babalu Blog

It appears that Americans are not as interested in vacationing in apartheid Cuba as some had anticipated. The lack of demand has led major U.S airlines to cut back service to the island.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Babalu Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ... Sat Frogface Kate 12
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... Feb 9 kuda 43
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb 9 japostle99 1,336
News Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ... Feb 9 southern at heart 28
News Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:... Feb 6 About time 4
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan 31 Manly Pharts 95
News Pervasive charcoal trade getting major rethink ... Jan 31 Copra 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. Super Bowl
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,153 • Total comments across all topics: 278,818,211

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC