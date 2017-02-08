Trump holds White House meeting with ...

Trump holds White House meeting with county sheriffs

Read more: The Miami Herald

President Donald Trump held a meeting on Tuesday with county sheriffs. Trump said he would work to expand "abuse-deterring drugs" in an effort to combat the opioid epidemic, while reiterating the need for a strong border.

Chicago, IL

