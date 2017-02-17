Trinidad & Tobago tries to halt fight...

Trinidad & Tobago tries to halt fighters to Islamic State

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad & Tobago - A Caribbean island nation has become an unlikely source of fighters and funding for the Islamic State militant group, prompting an internationally backed effort to stem the flow of money and recruits to Syria and Iraq. Security officials and terrorism experts believe that as many as 125 fighters and their relatives have traveled from Trinidad and Tobago to Turkey and on to IS-controlled areas over the last four years, making the country of 1.3 million people the largest per-capita source of IS recruits in the Western Hemisphere.

