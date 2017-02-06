The patienta s guide to keratoconus
What is Keratoconus? A non-inflammatory condition in which the normally round front surface of the eye, the cornea, becomes increasingly steeper . It results is stretching, thinning and irregularity of the corneal surface, increasing myopia and astigmatism.
