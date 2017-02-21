The Latest: Feds deny deceiving polic...

The Latest: Feds deny deceiving police in California raid

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: WWSB

The Latest on a dispute between local police and federal immigration officials in a California city : Federal immigration officials are firmly denying that they misled a local police force in California in a raid targeting an El Salvador-based gang. Santa Cruz Police Chief Kevin Vogel had said Thursday that Department of Homeland Security officials lied when they assured them that a Feb. 13 joint operation in the region would not include immigration-related arrests.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In immigrant crackdown, a 'fine-tuned' police s... Feb 19 Rose Tokoyo1 1
News Has a Russian Spy Ship Been Spotted Near the Ea... Feb 15 PICKING UP FLYNN 1
News Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ... Feb 11 Frogface Kate 12
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... Feb 9 kuda 43
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb 9 japostle99 1,336
News Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ... Feb 9 southern at heart 28
News Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:... Feb 6 About time 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,361 • Total comments across all topics: 279,103,816

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC