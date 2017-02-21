The Latest: Feds deny deceiving police in California raid
The Latest on a dispute between local police and federal immigration officials in a California city : Federal immigration officials are firmly denying that they misled a local police force in California in a raid targeting an El Salvador-based gang. Santa Cruz Police Chief Kevin Vogel had said Thursday that Department of Homeland Security officials lied when they assured them that a Feb. 13 joint operation in the region would not include immigration-related arrests.
