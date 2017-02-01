TEENS: Costa Rica mission trip a truly transformational experience
In the last three years, I've been fortunate enough to go on mission trips to the Central American nation of Costa Rica. Alongside my dad, I've helped put a deck on a children's dining hall in the mountains, build an outdoor classroom at a girls orphanage/school, help put up walls in a community center in an impoverished community, volunteer at a free dental clinic at a church, and paint many walls.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|Wed
|WelbyMD
|42
|Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:...
|Wed
|Carcharondon Carc...
|3
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan 31
|Manly Pharts
|95
|Pervasive charcoal trade getting major rethink ...
|Jan 31
|Copra
|1
|Miami's Little Havana declared a 'national trea...
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|2
|What does Trump mean to Cubans? It's complicated
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|1
|Cuba's Raul Castro leads march to commemorate n...
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC