Taiwanese woman sentenced for shark-fin haul in Costa Rica
Businesswoman Tseng's case began in October 2011, when her fishing boat, the Wan Jia Men 88, was found with 151 sharks aboard. Their fins had been chopped off.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ...
|3 hr
|davy
|9
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|14 hr
|kuda
|43
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|15 hr
|japostle99
|1,336
|Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ...
|17 hr
|southern at heart
|28
|Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:...
|Feb 6
|About time
|4
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan 31
|Manly Pharts
|95
|Pervasive charcoal trade getting major rethink ...
|Jan 31
|Copra
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC