Silly sex games - Jamaican men contin...

Silly sex games - Jamaican men continuing to put their lives at risk to boost 'stamina'

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Gleaner

Scores of Jamaican males, including teenage boys, are continuing to put their lives at risk by taking sexual stimulants which they do not need, despite dire warnings from medical personnel. "It's a cultural thing," Dr Hugh Wong, consultant emergency physician at the Kingston Public Hospital, told a Gleaner Editors' Forum last Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ... Sat Frogface Kate 12
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... Feb 9 kuda 43
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb 9 japostle99 1,336
News Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ... Feb 9 southern at heart 28
News Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:... Feb 6 About time 4
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan 31 Manly Pharts 95
News Pervasive charcoal trade getting major rethink ... Jan 31 Copra 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,370 • Total comments across all topics: 278,798,366

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC