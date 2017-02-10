Silly sex games - Jamaican men continuing to put their lives at risk to boost 'stamina'
Scores of Jamaican males, including teenage boys, are continuing to put their lives at risk by taking sexual stimulants which they do not need, despite dire warnings from medical personnel. "It's a cultural thing," Dr Hugh Wong, consultant emergency physician at the Kingston Public Hospital, told a Gleaner Editors' Forum last Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ...
|Sat
|Frogface Kate
|12
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|Feb 9
|kuda
|43
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Feb 9
|japostle99
|1,336
|Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ...
|Feb 9
|southern at heart
|28
|Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:...
|Feb 6
|About time
|4
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan 31
|Manly Pharts
|95
|Pervasive charcoal trade getting major rethink ...
|Jan 31
|Copra
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC