Series of arson fires at US federal offices in Virgin Islands
ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands - Fires were deliberately set at three buildings associated with the U.S. federal government in the Virgin Islands early Tuesday, including one that destroyed a Navy recruiting office, authorities said. A suspect was in custody and was expected to be charged.
