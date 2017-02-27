Series of arson fires at US federal o...

Series of arson fires at US federal offices in Virgin Islands

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands - Fires were deliberately set at three buildings associated with the U.S. federal government in the Virgin Islands early Tuesday, including one that destroyed a Navy recruiting office, authorities said. A suspect was in custody and was expected to be charged.

Chicago, IL

