Second Man Arrested in Fatal Shooting of Rutgers Student
The Essex County Prosecutor's Office says U.S. Marshals arrested Fraynned Ramirez on Tuesday in the Dominican Republican. Authorities say extradition proceedings are underway and Ramirez could be back in the U.S. as early as Wednesday.
