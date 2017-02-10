Religious leaders pray for T&T
Several religious leaders offered prayers and words of hope as they addressed the issue of crime during the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service's Northern Division Interfaith Service at the Santa Rosa Roman Catholic Church, Woodford Street, Arima, on Wednesday. In delivering the homily, Santa Rosa's parish priest Fr Dwight Black challenged citizens to adopt virtuous practices to rid Trinidad and Tobago of the violence and get us out of the dark hole.
