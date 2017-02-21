Read "Panama Jazz Festival 2017" reviewed by

Read "Panama Jazz Festival 2017" revi...

The Panama Jazz Festival has evolved into the perfect model of an event that places equal emphasis on performance and education. Panama Jazz Festival Ciudad del Saber, Republic of Panama January 10-14, 2017 In terms of the number of marquee musicians it features over the course of five days, the annual Panama Jazz Festival is far from being in the big leagues of similar events in Latin American.

